The NFL playoffs may be the biggest talking point in the league right now, but the offseason rumors are also in full swing. Bill Belichick, who is on the open market after more than two decades with the New England Patriots, is giving a lot to talk about as his future remains unclear.

The six-time Super Bowl champion has already been linked with a number of teams, but those rumors often place him on teams with an active coaching search. But Rex Ryan mentioned another franchise as a potential suitor for Belichick: the Buffalo Bills.

According to Ryan, who won Super Bowl XXXV as an assistant coach with the Ravens and worked as head coach of the Bills in 2015 and 2016, the team could part with Sean McDermott after falling short from a Super Bowl trip in the last few years.

“I said this to Greeny, I said ‘Watch this be where Belichick ends up.’ Meaning that, I’m not saying it’s going to happen. I’m saying this: if you think like ownership, alright? They fired me when I was .500. They fired me because they didn’t think I could go any further. Well, I’m saying if ownership sits back and goes ‘you know what, this guy has done a great job as a coach but is he the right guy to get us to the next level?’ I’m just throwing it out there. Believe me, I’m not just being reckless when I’m saying this. If you’re going to move on from him, it’s for one guy and that’s for Bill Belichick,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up!”, via Boston.com.

Belichick’s future remains uncertain

While Belichick is expected to draw plenty of interest now that he left Foxborough, it remains a mistery what will be his next destination. The Atlanta Falcons seemed to be in pole position after having interviews with him, but now it looks like that possibility is fading away.

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, the potential arrival of Belichick in Atlanta has “lost momentum” in the past week, with the Falcons considering their options before jumping to any decision.

There are still other openings in the league, with the Commanders, Panthers, Seahawks, and Chargers still looking for a new head coach. Only time will tell if Belichick returns for the 2024 season with another team.