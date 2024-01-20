Kirk Cousins is a free agent after his contract expired with the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots just mutually parted ways. After the retirement of Tom Brady, the legendary head coach never found his franchise quarterback, but, that could change soon.

In 2023, Cousins was a clear MVP candidate until an Achilles injury derailed his hopes in Week 8. The Vikings were Super Bowl contenders with Kirk leading an explosive offense which included Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Now, Bill Belichick seems to be close of making a final decision and that move will totally change the landscape in the NFL. If he signs with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins admitted during an interview with CBS Sports there’s no hesitation about what’s coming next.

“I’m not gonna turn down an opportunity to play with a future Hall of Fame coach, but, we’ll have to see where March leads. It’s just a lot of unknowns right now. I have great respect for him as a coach. If you go to that many Super Bowls, win that many Super Bowls, go to that many conference championship games, it says it all.”

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

This weekend, the Atlanta Falcons will have a second interview with Bill Belichick. They seem to have a clear advantage as the head coach has not spoken to any other team. That splash by owner Arthur Blank followed with Kirk Cousins would be massive. The quarterback seems thrilled about the legend.

“You always know when you play him that you’re kind of looking over your shoulder wondering if what you’re seeing is correct. Because you know he usually is going to break the mold and do something different. That’s part of what has made him a great coach.”

The Falcons are likely the spot for Belichick as other big franchises already made their choice. The Dallas Cowboys confirmed Mike McCarthy is returning and the Pittsburgh Steelers will also keep Mike Tomlin.

The only surprise could emerge if the Falcons decide to go in another direction: Jim Harbaugh. He already had an interview with Atlanta after winning the national championship for Michigan.