Former Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady at Patriots predicts Mahomes' Chiefs to upset Lamar Jackson's Ravens again

As the preseason winds down and teams approach the final stretch before the NFL season kicks off, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are once again aiming for the championship. One who knows a thing or two about winning is a former Tom Brady teammate with the Patriots, who has chosen Andy Reid’s squad over Lamar Jackson‘s Baltimore Ravens to claim the AFC title.

That the Kansas City Chiefs are title contenders is no surprise; in fact, they have won three of the last five Super Bowls (2020, 2023, and 2024). However, top teams will be vying to snatch that title away from them.

One of those teams is the always formidable Baltimore Ravens, who hope to have an inspired Lamar Jackson throughout the season to make a deep run. Their last appearance in a decisive game was exactly 11 years ago, when they emerged victorious against the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 to claim the championship.

The AFC this year boasts two great quarterbacks who, if they are at full health, are serious contenders to reach the Super Bowl. Mahomes and Jackson are players who have delighted their fans for years with outstanding performances throughout their games.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after J.K. Dobbins #27 scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The NFL community often voices its opinions for or against various situations in the game. A case in point is a former Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots, who shared his thoughts on who will be the top contender in the American Conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes about behind-the-back passes

Chiefs over Ravens, final decision

The rivalry between the Chiefs and the Ravens has intensified in the AFC in recent years. Recently, a notable figure weighed in with his opinion on who could emerge as the conference champion at the end of the season.

The player in question is none other than Julian Edelman, a former Super Bowl champion alongside the great Tom Brady during a golden era with the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after the Patriots 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

In an interview with Fox, the former Patriots WR stated: “I’ve learned my lesson. I will never bet against the Chiefs again. It’s not up to the Chiefs. We all know who the Chiefs are… we need to see Lamar Jackson, who’s been on a milk carton in the playoffs—he’s missing.”

Advertisement

Chiefs, Ravens, last preseason games

As the preseason nears its end, both the Chiefs and the Ravens will play their final games before the new season begins. Andy Reid’s squad will face the Chicago Bears on August 22 at Arrowhead Stadium, while Baltimore will conclude their preseason against the Green Bay Packers on August 24 at Lambeau Field.