The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. The 2023 NFL season has finally started, and all teams are already looking forward to achieving the ultimate goal: to make the Super Bowl.

Of course, only two teams will make the big game, but no one can give up yet. 32 quarterbacks have the mission of leading their respective franchises as far as possible, which is why they’ll be under the microscope from now on.

In the meantime, other signal-callers who are still unsigned wait to see if an opportunity shows up. Joe Flacco, for instance, is not giving up yet as he still believes he can compete in the league.

Former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco waiting for another chance in the NFL

After spending the last three seasons with the New York Jets, where he mostly served as backup, Flacco hit free agency. Even at 38, the veteran quarterback believes in himself.

“Listen, I can still play,” Flacco told ESPN. “That’s me talking, obviously. I’m hoping that there’s the silver lining that I’m not anywhere right now and that I can be available to anybody. I’m not saying it’s going to be the truth, but if I was tied up with somebody as a backup and just didn’t play at all when all of a sudden three guys go down, well, I’d probably be in the back of my head be thinking, ‘Oh, man, would I have had an opportunity to go there?’

“So I do think that at the point that my career is in, it is a positive thing in a lot of ways that I’m not anywhere right now, because if somebody does need somebody, at least I’m available.

“I still believe that I have all of the athletic and physical tools to do it. In terms of the quarterback and the mental part of it, I’ve only gotten better over the last 15 years. So I feel just as physical as I ever have. I mean, not to say that I’m not 27, 28 years old anymore. But I’m in great shape and I don’t see a real drop-off.”

How many Super Bowl rings does Joe Flacco have?

Joe Flacco has so far won one Super Bowl, having led the Baltimore Ravens to the promised land against the San Francisco 49ers in 2013.