The 2023 NFL season will certainly look different. Not only because Tom Brady will no longer be on the gridiron, but also because Aaron Rodgers will be in a New York Jets uniform after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers.

After years of flirting with a change of scenery, the veteran quarterback finally made up his mind and submitted a trade request this offseason. Of course, all eyes will be on the four-time NFL MVP in his first year in the Big Apple.

Brady knows what it’s like to adjust to a new team and city after more than a decade in the same place. In a recent episode of his Let’s Go podcast, the 7x Super Bowl champion explained why he predicts a great year for A-Rod with the Jets.

Tom Brady predicts a great first season for Rodgers at Jets

“There’s a different energy about it. It’s a newness,” Brady said about joining a new team late in a player’s career, via ESPN. “It’s a fresh start to try to take where you’re been, to bring all the good and then not to bring the tough lessons, you know? Because sometimes the tough lessons always remain unless you work through them, you know? So it’s like you go through a lot of years at one place and there’s a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue, from losses or relationships, or certain experiences. Oh, this guy had said this once, or that teammate, or this coach or general manager. Now you go to a new place and you have none of that. So now you can just hopefully bring your best knowing that you probably didn’t do everything right where you were, but you tried your best. And now you get to go to a new place with a different type of emotional energy. And I’m excited for him.

“He’ll be invigorated. Looks like he’s having a good time up to this year. I know he’s been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates. So I’m excited to see what he does. They have a really good team. They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron’s been, when he’s got good receivers, man, it’s pretty dangerous. … I think he’s gonna have a great year.”

How many Super Bowl rings does Aaron Rodgers have?

Aaron Rodgers has won one Super Bowl so far, when he led the Packers to victory against the Steelers in 2011.

How many Super Bowl wins do the Jets have?

The New York Jets have won the Super Bowl on one occasion, when they beat the Baltimore Colts in 1969.