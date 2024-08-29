Jerod Mayo has chosen who will be the starting quarterback of the Patriots in the 2024 season.

The New England Patriots will start a historic rebuilding process. That golden era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has finally ended after six Super Bowl victories and Jerod Mayo is facing a massive challenge ahead.

Last season was a wake up call with a terrible 4-13 record. Mac Jones couldn’t prove he was the ideal successor of Brady and, as a consequence, Robert Kraft and Belichick parted ways.

Now, the race for the starting quarterback position is between Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett. One of the most promising rookies in the NFL and a very solid veteran.

Who is QB1 for the Patriots?

The New England Patriots have chosen Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Drake Maye was sensational in preseason, head coach Jerod Mayo took a different direction.

“I have decided that Jacoby Brissett will be our starting quarterback this season. As an organization, we are 100% behind Jacoby. I had an opportunity to talk to Drake, I had an opportunity to talk to Jacoby separately and also together, and I feel like we are all on the same page from an organizational perspective.”

Who is Jacoby Brissett?

Jacoby Brissett was selected by the New England Patriots with the No.91 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was mainly a backup for Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

In 2017, the quarterback was traded to the Indianapolis Colts because Andrew Luck got injured. Then, Jacoby played for other teams like the Miami Dolphins (2021), the Cleveland Browns (2022) and the Washington Commanders (2023).