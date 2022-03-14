In the most shocking news of the day, Tom Brady decided to come back after just 40 days in retirement. Check out what his wife Gisele Bundchen had to say.

If you wanted to hate someone out just for the sake of it, out of pure spite and envy, then Tom Brady would be the perfect target. He's the most accomplished player in NFL history and goes home to a Victoria's Secret angel and a beautiful, loving family.

One would argue that Tom Brady had already done enough merits in the sports industry and that, even though he still had plenty left in the tank; he had earned the right to get some rest and spend time with his beloved family.

Just over a month ago, Brady announced that he wasn't ready to commit to the fullest to playing again. Moreover, he stated that he wanted to be with his family and focus his attention on different endeavors.

Tom Brady Wanted To Spend Time With His Family

“I think for me, there’s a lot of great things and a lot of great opportunities that I know I said right after football season I was looking forward to spending more time with my family. And I’ve done that the last five weeks," Brady said on SiriusXM. "And I know there’ll be a lot more of that, too (...) then we’ll figure out where we go from there.”

Brady Un-retires, Shocks The World Again

But as you may know by now, Brady's retirement didn't last for long. In fact, MLB's lockout and Anthony Davis' injury lasted longer than his so-called retirement, which came to an end with a shocking post on social media:

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”, Brady tweeted.

Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Tom Brady's Comeback

Needless to say, Brady couldn't have reached that decision without talking to his wife and children. That's why it wasn't a surprise to see Gisele taking to social media to show her support for her husband:

"Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!" Gisele commented on Brady's post.

The honeymoon didn't last long, and we're not talking about the Bradys. The NFL thought it'd be Brady-free for the first time in 22 years. Now, the GOAT is back and with some unfinished business.