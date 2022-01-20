Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet at the Lambeau Field in a match for the Divisional Rounds of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game in the US.

The Green Bay Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers at the Lambeau Field in a match for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Packers finished the 2021-2022 NFL regular season with a record of 13-4. Although they lost against the Detroit Lions in their last game, there's no doubt that Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay are one of the main candidates to win the National Football Conference.

Meanwhile, the 49ers showed what they are capable of by beating Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in the Wild Card Round and eliminating them from the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In the regular season, San Francisco ended with a record of 11-7.

Green Bay Packers vs San Fracisco 49ers: Date

The match for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs between Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will be played on Saturday, January 22, at the Lambeau Field. Last time they met, Green Bay won 30-28.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

The Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers match for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other option: FOX, NFL Game Pass.