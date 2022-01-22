Green Bay Packers play against San Francisco 49ers for a game in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers meet in a Divisional round game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The visitors know that the home team can’t win close games. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Packers have a chance to play in the Super Bowl up front, this is the first step of three that the team has to complete to play in the big game of the season. But Aaron Rodgers is out of luck in the playoffs close games.

The San Francisco 49ers won a tough game as underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, that game was hard to predict but the Cowboys were expected to flop in the playoffs in some way.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

The Green Bay Packers dominated the NFC North Division from start to finish, the team closing out the regular season at 13-4-0 which was enough to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The final game of the regular season was a 30-37 loss to the Detroit Lions on the road. The Packers' offensive line is 10th-ranked this season scoring an average of 26.5 points per game.

Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback for the Packers, this season he has thrown for 366/531 passes completed, 68.9%, 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Aaron Jones will be available for this game against the 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers won against the Cowboys in what was a relatively bad game for the Cowboys at home. The first half of the game was dominated by the 49ers, the team scored 10 points in the first quarter and six more in the second quarter, while the home team barely scored a touchdown. The second half was precise defensive work for the 49ers after they scored a single touchdown in the third quarter.

Jimmy Garoppolo is leading the offense as the 49ers starting quarterback, he has thrown for 301/441 passes completed, 68.3%, 3810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Deebo Samuel is the team's top receiver with 1,405 yards and 6 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Divisional round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Green Bay Packers are home favorites to win by -5.5 points and -220 moneyline at DraftKings, current NFL playoff offer Bet $5, Win $280. This offer will run through the Super Bowl. They have a good record at home but their playoff record is bad in close games. San Francisco 49ers are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and +180 moneyline. The totals are offered at 47 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: OVER 47.



DraftKings Green Bay Packers -5.5 / -220 Totals 47 San Francisco 49ers +5.5 / +180

