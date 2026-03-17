Hollywood Brown leaves Chiefs for Eagles: Updated WR depth chart in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are set for a major shake-up in their wide receivers room. On Tuesday, reports emerged that the NFC East club will sign Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to a one-year deal, as he departs the Kansas City Chiefs after a two-season stint.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are signing Brown to a one-year, $10 million contract for the 2026 NFL season. This move is expected to have a significant impact on the offense led by Jalen Hurts, especially as rumors regarding a potential A.J. Brown trade continue to swirl around the league.

As of today, A.J. Brown remains the team’s WR1, although some reports suggest a trade later this offseason remains ‘inevitable.’ Currently, DeVonta Smith is listed as the WR2, with Johnny Wilson serving as a key depth option. However, Smith would likely ascend to the WR1 role if A.J. Brown is moved, which would elevate Marquise Brown to the primary second-string spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How does the rest of the Eagles’ depth chart look?

The addition of ‘Hollywood’ Brown provides much-needed veteran speed to a room that includes young talents like Darius Cooper and Britain Covey. While DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown provide the bulk of the production, the Eagles have been searching for a consistent third vertical threat to stretch opposing defenses.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Beyond the top three, the roster is complemented by Quez Watkins and Danny Gray, both of whom provide additional depth and special teams value. The front office’s decision to bring in a high-profile free agent like Brown suggests they are preparing for all scenarios regarding their starting lineup.

Advertisement

see also AJ Brown’s future with the Eagles takes a turn as Rams and Patriots have interest in wideout

If A.J. Brown stays, Philadelphia will boast one of the most explosive wide receiver trios in the NFL, although it is highly unlikely that he remains in the club. If he leaves, the combination of DeVonta Smith and Marquise Brown will be tasked with maintaining the high-flying standards of the Eagles’ passing attack as they look to return to the Super Bowl in 2026.

Advertisement

One less option for Stefon Diggs

Following Stefon Diggs’ release from the New England Patriots, many speculated he might land with the Eagles. However, Philadelphia’s commitment to their current roster potentially closes that door for the veteran wideout.

On the contrary, it is A.J. Brown who is now strongly linked to the Patriots following Diggs’ exit. Even so, New England may have to part with a first-round pick and more to successfully pry the star receiver away from the Eagles.

Advertisement