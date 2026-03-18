‘Hollywood’ Brown confirms Ravens reunion talks, but explains why he chose Eagles instead

The Philadelphia Eagles are bolstering the offense. On Tuesday, the NFC East club signed Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, yet the wide receiver was very near to returning to the Baltimore Ravens.

Appearing on the Speakeasy podcast, Brown explained that he wanted to avoid the “small talk” of free agency. While he seriously considered a move back to the Ravens, he ultimately felt that the Eagles’ pursuit was more decisive.

“I was really considering going back to Baltimore,” Maqruise Brown said. “I got good relationships there. I really let my agent handle it until it got down to what it got down to. This is my second time in free agency, so I kinda don’t want the small talk. I let him deal with it. When it got down to who really wants me, who he thinks is really showing interest, then I want to talk and get involved.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

By signing a one-year, $10 million deal with Philadelphia, Brown joins a star-studded offense featuring Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, rather than returning to his original NFL home alongside Lamar Jackson.

Marquise Brown would have faced immense pressure in Baltimore

Marquise Brown entered the NFL in 2019 as the 25th overall pick for the Ravens. There were high expectations set for him following a stellar tenure at Oklahoma, thinking he would improve a lot more with Lamar Jackson.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the wide receiver, his time in Baltimore was inconsistent, as he registered only one season with over 1,000 receiving yards. After just three years, the Ravens decided to trade him and a third-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for a first-round selection.

Advertisement

see also Hollywood Brown leaves Chiefs for Eagles: Updated WR depth chart in Philadelphia

Even though nostalgia could have played a role in his decision, a return might not have been the best move for him. While playing for the Eagles will certainly bring its own pressure, a second chance in Baltimore would have carried a much heavier burden.

Advertisement

The Eagles need a solid WR2

With the signing of Marquise Brown, it seems like only a matter of time before A.J. Brown is moved out of Philadelphia. If this occurs, DeVonta Smith will likely take over as the WR1, while ‘Hollywood’ is set to become the primary WR2.

(Image created with AI)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his 2025 season with the Chiefs, Marquise Brown registered 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. These numbers must improve if he hopes to secure a lucrative long-term deal once his one-year contract with Philly concludes.