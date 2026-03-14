Eagles trading AJ Brown is reportedly ‘inevitable’: Rams and Patriots are leading the race

The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be inevitably heading toward trading A.J. Brown. Amid the rumors, two clubs have emerged as top landing spots: the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

While Philadelphia has not officially placed the three-time Pro Bowler on the trade block, league insiders report that General Manager Howie Roseman has engaged in serious conversations with both interested parties. Multiple league sources told PFT that the trade is “inevitable.”

The timing of a potential deal is the biggest hurdle remaining for any interested suitor. While teams like the Patriots are making a strong push, the financial implications for Philadelphia change significantly after June 1st, when the dead cap hit for trading Brown would drop from over $43 million to roughly $16.4 million.

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Which team has the best chance to land A.J. Brown?

The New England Patriots have emerged as a frontrunner due to their desperate need for an elite offensive weapon after the departure of Stefon Diggs and their significant cap space. Following their recent addition of Romeo Doubs, they still need to acquire a WR1 after Diggs’ exit, and that’s where Brown would enter.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Rams remain a fascinating “wild card” in the sweepstakes. Though they recently traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie, Sean McVay’s offense is always looking for explosive playmakers; adding Brown to a room that already features Puka Nacua and Davante Adams would create a dangerous trio.

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For now, the Eagles appear content to wait for an offer they cannot refuse. If a trade does not materialize before the draft, expect the rumors to reach a fever pitch as the June 1st financial deadline approaches, potentially ending A.J. Brown’s era in Philly.

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If AJ Brown leaves, who will be the Eagles’ WR1?

If the Eagles do trade A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith would step in as the WR1. Nevertheless, they would most likely target a top prospect in the draft, using a first-round pick on a replacement.

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Unfortunately for the Eagles, if they trade Brown and do not land a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, problems may arise. DeVonta Smith is a solid wideout, yet the depth behind him would raise concerns among fans.