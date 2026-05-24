Hollywood Brown would reportedly bring much needed speed to Eagles if A.J. Brown leaves

A.J. Brown might move to the New England Patriots this offseason, which is why the Philadelphia Eagles do not want to see their receiving corps weakened. Finding a player with those characteristics could be complicated, although Marquise “Hollywood” Brown could quickly fill that void.

“With A.J. Brown pretty much out the door, Hollywood Brown was brought in to give the Eagles some much-needed speed,” the insider Anthony Miller revealed on Inside the Iggles’.

“Since Hollywood was signed, though, Philly also added Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, and Elijah Moore, adding more pressure on Brown to perform well and might end up being a backup. If Brown can show the Eagles he still has it at OTAs, it might give him a better chance to start from Day 1.”

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The Philadelphia Eagles quickly want to return to the spotlight after failing to achieve their goal of reaching the last Super Bowl. While awaiting a resolution regarding what will happen with A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts will have several weapons at his disposal in 2026 to hurt opponents through the air.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

How much could Brown contribute to the Eagles?

Marquise Brown’s tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs was highlighted by his championship presence, winning Super Bowl LIX with the team despite an early-season injury setback. After recovering, his role expanded significantly, and he wrapped up the 2025 season with 49 receptions for 587 yards and 5 touchdowns.

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His elite, field-stretching speed remains his ultimate weapon, acting as the absolute key to blowing off the top of opposing secondaries, creating massive deep-threat opportunities, and opening up the entire field for the offense.

Hollywood Brown has joined the Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts will have several aerial weapons with the Eagles

While A.J. Brown’s situation has not yet been resolved, his stay in Philadelphia Eagles appears to have its days numbered. That is why Jalen Hurts will now have to rely more than ever on players such as DeVonta Smith and recently drafted Makai Lemon.

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