Eagles reportedly set final asking price for AJ Brown amid ongoing trade rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles have a major situation to address. According to recent rumors, the franchise is open to trading A.J. Brown — and they have reportedly already set a steep asking price for any team interested in the star wide receiver.

During the 2025 NFL season, speculation surfaced that Brown could be moved. Ultimately, no deal materialized. However, those rumors have now resurfaced — and appear to be gaining even more traction.

Amid the renewed trade buzz, details about Philadelphia’s demands have emerged. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles are seeking a “Quinnen Williams-type deal,” meaning it would require a substantial package for any team to acquire the wideout.

It won’t be easy to trade A.J. Brown

In 2025, the New York Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. That framework is reportedly similar to what the Eagles want in return for Brown.

Philadelphia appears determined not to accept less than what they originally paid. Back in 2022, the Eagles acquired Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first- and third-round pick. Four years later, the organization seemingly believes he still commands at least two premium draft assets.

Brown remains one of the league’s top-10 receivers, though his most recent seasons have not fully matched expectations. Reports suggest he has grown uncomfortable with the offensive system, as well as his dynamic with head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts — making a trade a plausible outcome.

That said, it may be difficult to find a suitor willing to meet such a high price. Brown is 28 years old and has just surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each of the past two seasons, posting seven touchdowns in both campaigns. While those numbers remain solid, not many teams may be eager to surrender multiple premium picks for that production.