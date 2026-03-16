AJ Brown’s future with the Eagles takes a turn as Rams and Patriots have interest in wideout

AJ Brown’s future in the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the biggest storylines of this NFL offseason. The Los Angeles Rams appear to be getting closer to be out of contention for the services of the Super Bowl-winning wideout, though the New England Patriots are very much in the mix still, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport also mentioned that the fact that the Eagles already re-signed tight end Dallas Goedert takes urgency off the team. Hence, the Eagles could have up until June to make a trade with AJ Brown included. The Rams are not likely to pursue Brown strongly now that they don’t have leverage, but the Patriots are still very interested.

Brown has been instrumental for both the success and dysfunction on the Eagles. While he is one of the most unguardable players in the league, he is also one of the biggest divas in the NFL. He creates chaos in favor of and against his team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DeVonta Smith might be on the verge of a career year

If Brown leaves, the Eagles won’t have to go to the market for a new WR1. In that case, DeVonta Smith would just be “promoted” to be the primary target. He has the talent, he has the skill set, and the familiarity with the team and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Advertisement

During his five seasons in the NFL, Smith has had three 1,000-yard seasons, and in the ones that haven’t reached that mark, he still had 916 and 833 despite losing games due to injury. If he doesn’t have to share snaps with Brown, Smith could get absolutely unleashed.

Advertisement

see also Patriots reportedly in the mix for AJ Brown as Eagles’ expected demands emerge

Goedert is back with the team and that impacted Brown’s situation

The fact that tight end Dallas Goedert was re-signed gets the urgency to trade Brown a few notches down. The deal provides financial flexibity for the Eagles. Now, the Eagles don’t have to navigate disastrous salary cap penalties.

Advertisement

Thanks to the Goedert deal, the team avoided $20 million in dead cap. This gives more leverage to the team by trading Brown to the best suitor. They can negotiate without a rush.