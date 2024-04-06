The Houston Texans completed a blockbuster trade for Stefon Diggs and have now decided to make a big bet on the future of the star wide receiver in the NFL.

Houston Texans have already made a big decision about the long term future of Stefon Diggs

The Houston Texans made a big splash in free agency after a trade with the Buffalo Bills for Stefon Diggs. Thanks to the arrival of the star wide receiver, many experts believe that DeMeco Ryans’ team can threaten Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a spectacular rookie year, quarterback CJ Stroud will have one of the best offenses in the league with Diggs, Dalton Schultz, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Furthermore, this season sees the addition of running back Joe Mixon.

Now, one of the big questions in the NFL is what Stefon Diggs’ long-term future holds. The Texans have made a decision that could motivate him to have a great season in 2024, aiming to win the Super Bowl.

How long is Stefon Diggs’ contract with Houston Texans?

According to a report by Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans have decided to void the remaining three years on Stefon Diggs’ contract. While there is considerable risk in this adjustment, head coach DeMeco Ryans believes that it could motivate the wide receiver to have the best season of his career.

Diggs will become a free agent heading into the 2025 season and, putting up spectacular numbers, he could land the biggest paycheck on the market. In that hypothetical scenario, the player will decide whether to stay with the Texans or move to another team.

Economically, the adjustment will give Stefon Diggs nearly $23 million fully guaranteed in 2024. The ideal scenario for Houston is that if the wide receiver shines alongside CJ Stroud, logic dictates they will be contending for the Super Bowl. If that happens, it’s most likely that the player will want to stay in Space City. It’s a huge gamble.