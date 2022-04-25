The living legend of the NFL is also a family man and an example for other players in the league. Brady has the perfect balance between his life as a player and his life as a father.

Tom Brady is set to return to the NFL for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 and try to win another Super Bowl. The Bucs' opponents for the upcoming season are relatively easy but anything could happen even though Tampa's defense and offense are among the best of the 2021 season.

Apart from being a champion in the league, Tom Brady has a family, he had two relationships that were public knowledge but Brady did not get married until 2009 with what is now his wife, the fashion model Gisele Bundchen. Family life is relatively quiet and little is known about the things he and his family do in the offseason.

Brady became a father for the first time when his then-girlfriend, Hollywood actress Bridget Moynahan, gave birth to their only child. The relationship with Moynahan had ended in 2006 but a few months later in 2007 she confirmed that she was expecting a child.

How many kids does Tom Brady have?

Tom Brady has three children, one with Bridget Moynahan named John Edward Thomas Moynahan and two other children with the Brazilian, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, a girl named Vivian Lake Brady and Benjamin Rein Brady. The family is currently living in Tampa, Florida.

Who is Tom Brady's oldest kid?

John Edward Thomas Moynahan is Tom Brady's eldest son, he is 14 years, 8 months, and 6 days old at the time of this writing on April 25, 2022, as John Moynahan's date of birth was August 2007 (the exact day was not revealed to the public).

None of Tom Brady's children seem interested in playing football in prep or high school, Brady said in an interview that he does not want to force his children to do the same thing he does and that the children will have the full support of their parents.

