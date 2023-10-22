How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens are going through a good situation, they won a recent international game and so far they are emerging as one of the favorites within the division. On the other hand, the Lions are having a dream season with a recent winning streak that they have built for four weeks.

[Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions online free in the US on Fubo]

The Baltimore Ravens won in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans 24-16 in what was an international game at London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But before that victory they had lost two of three games between Week 3 and Week 5. So far the Ravens have a record of 4-2-0.

Detroit Lions have not lost a game since Week 2 against Seattle Seahawks, after that loss the Lions offensive line became an unstoppable lethal machine, they have won against Atlanta Falcons 20-6, Green Bay Packers 34-20, Carolina Panthers 42-24 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-6.

When will Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions be played?

Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 22 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Both teams have good records, but the Lions have just won four consecutive games that include a big team like the Green Bay Packers. On the other hand, the Ravens want to build a winning streak after winning last week overseas.

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM



How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, October 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN