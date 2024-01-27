How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on January 28, 2024

Baltimore Ravens will face off against Kansas City Chiefs in what will be the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

[Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The final stage of the 2023 NFL season is upon us. Only three games remain, but they are poised to be the most compelling of the tournament. One of these matchups is the highly anticipated AFC Championship game, which will determine one of the Super Bowl contenders.

The contenders in this game will be two of the AFC’s top teams this season. On one side, we have the Baltimore Ravens, who finished the regular season as leaders with a 13-6 record. They are coming off a commanding 34-10 victory over Houston. On the other side, we have the Kansas City Chiefs, with an 11-6 record, who narrowly defeated Buffalo in a thrilling 27-24 contest.

When will Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs be played?

The 2023-2024 NFL playoff game between Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will be played this Sunday, January 28 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in the US

This 2023-2024 NFL playoff game between Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023-2024 playoff game between Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.