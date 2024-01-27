Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third Super Bowl in a span of just five years. Nevertheless, the 2023 season has been very complicated for head coach Andy Reid as the offense wasn’t working as usual.

The Chiefs had an 11-6 record and won the AFC West for an eighth consecutive year. Then, everything clicked in the playoffs with tremendous victories over the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and the Chiefs are favorites to dominate the NFL. Now, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson emerge as the greatest challenge to preserve a new born dynasty.

Once again, the odds are against the Chiefs on the road. That’s why, if they manage to reach the Super Bowl, the debate about greatest of all time will be swirling.

Patrick Mahomes admits the Chiefs are still way behind Tom Brady and the Patriots

During his first six years a starter in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has never missed an AFC Championship Game. Furthermore, he is just one win away of a fourth Super Bowl appearance.

Mahomes is only 28-years old and, if he keeps this pace, all the records of Tom Brady are definitely in danger. Of course, the most difficult one is to get seven Lombardi trophies.

“We’ve still got a long way to go. They did it for 20 years (Patriots). All we can do is take it year in, year out, week in, week out and every single day. That’s the long goal, to win that many championships and bring those titles to this organization, but all we can do is focus on the Ravens this week and that’s what we’re trying to do.”