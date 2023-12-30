How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Liones for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Both teams come into this game with their own set of motivations and challenges. The Cowboys, currently sitting at 10-5, are one of the big favorites from the NFC. The Lions, on the other hand, have already clinched the NFC North title but will be looking to build momentum heading into the postseason.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions online free in the US on Fubo]

The Dallas Cowboys want to finish the regular season with one or two wins, they are currently going through a losing streak composed of two losses against the Buffalo Bills 10-31 and the most recent against the Miami Dolphins. But the good news is that they are close to secure a playoff spot.

The Detroit Lions enter Week 17 as one of the best NFC teams, 11 wins with a recent small winning streak of two wins against the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. After this game they will close the season at home against the Vikings.

When will Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions be played?

Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Saturday, December 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Lions offense, powered by quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, will need to find ways to exploit the Cowboys’ secondary, which has been vulnerable at times this season. The Cowboys, however, have a young and talented pass rush in Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, who will be looking to make Goff’s life difficult.

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, December 30, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN, ABC, ESPN+.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lionswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.