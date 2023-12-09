How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in 28 years. During the last weeks, Dak Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league and could end up getting the MVP award.

Nevertheless, the Eagles remain as the No.1 seed in the conference and have a one-game lead in the division. If Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni get a victory at Arlington, the schedule helps to lock home-field advantage in the playoffs: Seattle, Arizona and two matchups with the Giants.

For the Dallas Cowboys, this is the start of a really tough stretch in the NFL as they will go up against Philadelphia, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. The debate about beating teams without winning records will be finally over.

When will Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles be played?

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles will play on Sunday, December 10, at 8:20 PM (ET). The Cowboys are trying to keep pace with the Eagles in the NFC East while Philadelphia are in the middle of a tremendous race with 49ers and Lions for the No.1 seed.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles in the US

The game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options in the United States are NBC, Peacock and Universo.