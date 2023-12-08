The Philadelphia Eagles are favorites to win the Super Bowl in what should be a tremendous fight in the NFC with other contenders such as the 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys.

After losing the big game last season against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles have bounced back with a 10-2 record thanks to MVP performances by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

However, many experts in the NFL are not convinced they’re a championship caliber team after the latest 42-19 loss facing the San Francisco 49ers at home has set. A totally unexpected turn of events.

Now, Steve Young, a legend of the game and a renowned analyst, took a massive shot at head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s one of the most shocking statements in recent weeks.

Steve Young calls the Eagles pretenders in the NFL

The loss for the Eagles against the 49ers was totally reasonable considering they just had three consecutive dogfights against the Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills. Philadelphia got all those wins.

Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles are still the No.1 seed in the NFC, but, according to Steve Young, they have no shot at the Super Bowl after that performance with San Francisco. It all happened in an interview with KNBR.

“Toward the end of the third quarter, I’m like, what pretenders these guys were. They’re not good. Last year, the defense was smothering. It’s not. They’ve lost people at linebacker. You could just see they didn’t have the pursuit. They don’t have it. I don’t know if they’ll get it back. I know they were tired too, but I just felt like a pretender situation.”

Will the Eagles have home field advantage in the playoffs?

Despite the loss, the Philadelphia Eagles are the No.1 seed in the NFC (10-2) and control their destiny to have home-field advantage and a bye week. If they win out, the road to the Super Bowl will go through Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are really close at No.2 with a 9-3 record and have that crucial tiebreaker over the Eagles. The Lions (9-3) are also in the mix as the No.3 seed and the NFC South champion is almost a lock at No.4.

Of course, the Dallas Cowboys might shift things with a win on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles. They’re currently the No.5 seed (9-3), but have a big chance to fight for the NFC East.