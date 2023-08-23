The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 27 years. Last season, the team failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver.

Furtheremore, the NFC East will be really tough in the near future. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and now has a better roster, the Giants are on a great rebuilding process under Brian Daboll and Washington could improve thanks to the arrival of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys are facing another huge controversy. One of their best players could miss the new season in the NFL because of major legal problems. These are the details.

Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys was arrested

The Frisco police in Texas confirmed Sam Williams was arrested last Sunday. The information points out the charges were unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, the Cowboys played against the Seahawks on the road. A few hours after they traveled back to Dallas, the defensive end was caught in the incident.

Though Sam Williams has been back at practice, the Dallas Cowboys are aware of the arrest and remain very cautious as the player could face a big suspension from the NFL. In this case, the best scenario fro him would be a possible fine.

After being recruited in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams had a very solid rookie year with the Cowboys participating in 15 games with four sacks. He brings much needed depth as an edge rusher.