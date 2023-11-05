How to watch New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New England Patriots and Washington Commanders meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The New England Patriots and Washington Commanders are both in desperate need of a win heading into their Week 9 matchup. The Patriots have lost four of their last fix games, and the Commanders have lost five of their last six.

[Watch New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders online free in the US on Fubo]

The New England Patriots lost last week against the Miami Dolphins 17-13 in what was the second loss of the season against them, something almost never seen before but for a couple of seasons it has been normal for the Patriots to lose against the Dolphins.

Washington Commanders have not won since Week 6, the last two weeks they lost against the New York Giants 7-14 and against the Philadelphia Eagles 31-38. They still have time to make the playoffs, but things could get complicated if they don’t win today against the Patriots.

When will New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders be played?

New England Patriots and Washington Commanders play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, November 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both defenses have been solid this season, but the Patriots have the edge in terms of overall talent. The Patriots have a strong pass rush led by Stevenson and Elliot, and they have a secondary that is led by Kyle Dugger. The Commanders have a young but talented defense, but they have been inconsistent at times this season.

New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NFLN.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New England Patriots and Washington Commanderswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.