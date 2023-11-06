How to watch New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The New York Jets will host the Los Angeles Chargers today on Monday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Jets are coming off a thrilling overtime victory over the New York Giants, while the Chargers are looking to get back on track after a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

[Watch New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The New York Jets are enjoying a 3-week winning streak that puts them a little closer to the playoffs, but there is still a lot to fight for in the AFC East. They won last week against the Giants by 13-10 (OT) just after coming from Bye Week.

The Los Angeles Chargers ended a losing streak last week with a victory against the Chicago Bears by 30-13, before that victory they had lost against the Dallas Cowboys 17-20 and against the Kansas City Chiefs 17-31. So far their record on the road is 1-2.

When will New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers be played?

New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Monday, November 6 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Jets have been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far, with a record of 4-3. Their defense has been one of the best in the league, allowing just 18.4 points per game. The Jets are also getting solid production from their offense, led by quarterback Zach Wilson and running back Breece Hall.

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday, November 6, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN and ABC.

How to watch New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.