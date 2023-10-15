How to watch New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at MetLife Stadium in New York City. The home team wants to win this game to build a winning streak, they won last week, but that was only the second victory of the season for them. The visitors have only had victories since Week 1.

The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 31-21 in what was the end of the losing streak that was torturing them since Week 2, 3 and 4. After this game they rest in Bye Week 7.

The Eagles are one of two undefeated teams entering Week 6, they have a perfect 5-0-0 record on par with the San Francisco 49ers who also have a record of five wins without losses.

When will New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles be played?

New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 15 at MetLife Stadium in New York City. This will be the fourth game on the road for the visitors, they have had to win away from home by a difference of 8-9 points.

New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles at the MetLife Stadium in New York City on Sunday, October 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagleswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN