NCAAF News: Longhorns' Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning receive big warning from Oklahoma player

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for their biggest game of the season as they face the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. The Red River Rivalry needs no introduction; the intense clash between the Longhorns and Sooners guarantees entertainment year after year. This time, Texas’ quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers will have extra motivation, thanks to a bold warning from the Sooners aimed at the ‘burnt orange’ offense.

While signs point to Quinn Ewers’ return to the starting lineup, head coach Steve Sarkisian has yet to officially confirm it. The Sooners’ warning, led by defensive standout Trace Ford, is not just directed at Ewers, but could also apply to Manning, should the freshman see the field. Ford delivered a confident message ahead of the October 12th showdown in Dallas.

“I think they haven’t played a defense like us yet,” Ford said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m just excited to play against them and see what we do against a high-powered offense like they are.”

Texas encountered a solid defense earlier in the season against Michigan, but Oklahoma will present a whole new level of defensive intensity. This game represents Texas’ true trial by fire in their NCAA season.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Colorado State Rams at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas defeats Colorado State 52-0

The winner of Saturday’s matchup will claim not only the Golden Hat but also the bragging rights in one of college football’s biggest rivalries. The Longhorns’ last undefeated regular season campaign was in 2009. In 2023, Texas entered the Cotton Bowl unbeaten, only to have their streak broken by rival Oklahoma. This time around, No. 18 Oklahoma will aim to play the spoiler once again.

What Longhorns offense are the Sooners coming up against?

The Longhorns have showcased two equally potent offenses, whether led by Ewers or Manning. Even after Ewers’ injury, Sarkisian’s squad hasn’t missed a beat. Heading into this marquee matchup, Oklahoma remains unsure which quarterback they’ll be up against on Saturday.

Ewers has resumed practicing and taken first-team reps, but Sarkisian has yet to officially declare him the starter.

“I feel good about how he was today. I feel good about him going Saturday, but that remains to be seen,” Sarkisian stated. “Quinn worked last week for three practices. He practiced again today. I thought he looked good coming off the bye. I think if anybody benefited from the time off, it was probably him. We’re going to monitor him daily, just to kind of see how he continues to progress.”

