NFL News: Jets explain who made final decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh

Woody Johnson finally revealed if Aaron Rodgers was the key factor to fire Robert Saleh.

Robert Saleh former head coach of the New York Jets
© Lachlan Cunningham/Getty ImagesRobert Saleh former head coach of the New York Jets

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The New York Jets are in turmoil after Robert Saleh was fired surprisingly just days as they arrived from London following a loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Before the season, many experts saw this team as a Super Bowl contender, but, a 2-3 record shows otherwise.

Saleh arrived to the Jets in 2021 thanks to a great work as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, that’s been the strongest unit for New York in the last seasons.

However, the offense just doesn’t click even with Rodgers as leader. So, instead of making changes on that side of the ball, owner Woody Johnson decided to start from scratch.

Why did the Jets fire Robert Saleh?

After all the rumors pointed at Aaron Rodgers as the one who intervened to fire Robert Saleh, Woody Johnson clarified that the quarterback had nothing to do with it.

“It was my decision and mine alone. This is probably the best team I’ve had in 25 years. I just felt that the best way to go forward was a new direction. Taking Jeff Ulbrich and making him the interim head coach, I thought that would get the most out of this team and give us the best chance that we all want to have, which is going to the playoffs.”

Who will replace Robert Saleh?

Woody Johnson named Jeff Ulbrich as interim coach. He was the defensive coordinator of the team. “It’s not just the last two games that have precipitated this decision. It’s a longer time frame. I’ve had a couple years to think about this, and, yeah, I just think we can do better. The team can do better as we have this new leadership.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

