WNBA: Chicago Sky star Angel Reese drops major update on her recovery status

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has announced that her wrist recovery is progressing smoothly on her social media. The forward, who has been seen at the NFL this season, said that she is now free of her hand brace, one month after getting surgery.

“My hand brace is finally off,” Reese shared on social media, adding humorously, “The hiding-my-brace-with-my-bags era is OFFICIALLY OVER.” She referred to her efforts to hide the brace for the photos, which became a talking point between her and her fans.

Reese was sidelined for the last six games of the 2024 season after fracturing her left wrist, an injury that required surgery on September 10. The Chicago Sky forward had previously said that she would be in a hard cast for four weeks, followed by a soft cast for two weeks.

With this new progress, Reese could resume basketball activities before the end of October. In a TikTok video posted last month, the athlete said that during her rehab period she would concentrate on maintaining her physical condition, with mostly running and doing specific exercises.

Reese averaged 13.6 points and a league-best 13.1 rebounds per game in the 2024 season. She also recorded the longest double-double streak in league history with 15, and earned one first-place vote for WNBA Rookie of the Year, which eventually went to Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

Reese is set to get better next season with Sky

While the Chicago Sky failed to reach the Playoffs this season, Reese has stated that she is ready to bring her best game to the court next season, even when it comes to her chemistry with teammates, such as Kamilla Cardoso.

“We’re just warming up. I know how to get the ball to Kamilla better than anyone else. I just know where she likes it. Just being able to build her confidence and being able to continue that, hopefully we can stay together for a really long time. But I know moving forward and going into the next season, it’s going to be crazy,” she revealed in her podcast Unapologetic Angel.

However, Chicago Sky will rebuild with a new head coach, as they fired first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon on September 27. The team haven’t appointed a new manager yet.

