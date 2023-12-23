How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL’s Christmas Eve slate features a battle for AFC North supremacy in Pittsburgh, where the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals in a game with playoff implications galore. Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium, with both teams eager to close out the regular season with a bang.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals online free in the US on Fubo]

Pittsburgh Steelers are in a sad situation in the last spot of the AFC North with a record of 7-7 overall, they lost last week against the Indianapolis Colts 13-30, making that the third consecutive defeat in December for them.

The Cincinnati Bengals are enjoying a 3-game winning streak, they began December by winning against the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 and then won two more games against the Indianapolis Colts 34-14 and the Minnesota Vikings 27-24.

When will Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Saturday, December 23 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. It is true that the Bengals won two of the last three games in overtime, but they have a better offensive line than the Steelers or at least that is what has been seen in the last four weeks.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, December 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.