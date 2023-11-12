How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The gridiron will echo with the sounds of history on as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers face off in a showdown at the Acrisure Stadium for the 2023 NFL season. These two storied franchises, each boasting a rich legacy of excellence, will lock horns in a battle that promises to be nothing short of epic.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Pittsburgh Steelers won last week against the Tennessee Titans at home by 20-16, that game was a good start to November as they opened the month winning after losing the last game of October against the Jacksonville Jaguars by 10-20.

Green Bay Packers came out of a losing streak with a Week 9 victory against the Los Angeles Rams by 20-3, that victory was perfect to lift the team’s spirit after losing four games in a row.

When will Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, November 12 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. When these two titans collide, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Both teams are hungry for a return to glory, and a victory in this matchup would send a resounding message to the rest of the league. This clash of titans is sure to be a spectacle, a battle of wills and a test of strength. As the echoes of “Here We Go Steelers” and “Go Pack Go” reverberate through the stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packerswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.