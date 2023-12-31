How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Both teams find themselves in a fight for their Wild Card lives at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Seahawks, riding a two-game winning streak fueled by late-game heroics, are hungry for their second straight playoff berth since 2022. Meanwhile, the Steelers, rejuvenated by the veteran leadership of Mason Rudolph, have been struggling in the last four weeks with a single win.

[Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers online free in the US on Fubo]

Seattle Seahawks are enjoying a 2-week winning streak, they won in Week 15 against big favorites Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 and last week against Tennessee Titans 20-17, those pair of wins were a relief for them and set the record of the team at 8-7.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also won last week, they crushed the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11, but that victory still doesn’t guarantee them a playoff berth. They still have to win the two remaining regular season games to qualify for a Wild Card spot.

When will Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers be played?

Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, December 31 at Lumen Field in Seattle. No matter the outcome, this New Year’s Eve showdown promises to be a classic, with both teams leaving everything on the field in their fight for postseason glory. However, the Steelers’ defensive prowess and opportunistic instincts should not be underestimated.

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday, December 31, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is Fox.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.