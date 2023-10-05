How to watch Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Washington Commanders will encounter the Chicago Bears at FedEx Field in week 5 of the 2023 NFL Season. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

[Watch Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears for free in the US on Fubo]

The Commanders have had promising performances, but they have just posted a 2-2 record thus far. Despite coming off a defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime, they demonstrated the capability to keep up with one of the best teams in the league as they tied the match with the clock expiring.

The Bears have confirmed their status as a potential team to hold the first overall selection in the draft. Their terrible season boosted yet another disappointing performance in week 4 as they threw away a 21-point lead against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter.

When will Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears be played?

The Washington Commanders will play the Chicago Bears in week 5 of the 2023 NFL Season this Thursday, October 5. The game will be played at FedEx Field.

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears in the US

The game between Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears in week 5 of the 2023 NFL Season will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in local markets of the US. Fox and Amazon Prime Video are the other options.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.