NFL: Rookie RB has the same rushing touchdowns as Lamar Jackson in 2023

There’s still a long way to go in the 2023 NFL season, but after four weeks, we already start to see which teams and players could give a lot to talk about throughout the year. Lamar Jackson, for instance, is enjoying a great start with the Baltimore Ravens.

The former league MVP stole headlines in the offseason as his future looked up in the air, but he eventually silenced the speculation by agreeing to an extension with the franchise that drafted him 32nd overall in 2018.

Jackson is once again proving his worth for the Ravens, showcasing his abilities as a dual-threat quarterback but creating havoc especially on the ground. That’s why seeing a rookie running back posting the same number of rushing touchdowns than him is quite impressive.

De’Von Achane has rthe same rushing TDs as Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has so far recorded four touchdowns on the ground, just like Miami Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane and Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

Only five players ran for more touchdowns than them after four weeks: Raheem Mostert and Christian McCaffrey (6), David Montgomery, Kyren Williams, and Kenneth Walker III (5).

Jackson is also the quarterback with the most rushing yards (220), followed by Daniel Jones with 173. The Ravens star, however, has less passing yards than 21 signal-callers (794).