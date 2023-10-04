If there’s anyone who can critique the New York Jets‘ quarterbacks, it’s Joe Namath. The former player has once again shared his thoughts on Zach Wilson’s performance, delivering a powerful message to the young quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers‘ season-ending injury forced the Jets to change their plans. They had initially been keen on using a veteran quarterback this year, but an Achilles injury derailed those intentions.

Even though the team benched Zach Wilson for Rodgers, they had to use their former 2nd overall pick again as starter due to this reason. He has not had a great year, receiving a lot of criticisim for his poor performances.

Joe Namath addresses Zach Wilson’s game vs. Chiefs

Zach Wilson’s 2023 NFL season started as a backup quarterback. However, he quickly had to take the team’s offense after Aaron Rodgers got injured in the third play of their first game.

Surprisingly, Wilson was able to lead the Jets to the victory against the Buffalo Bills. However, after his second game lost, Joe Namath, legendary quarterback of the team, severely criticized him by saying that New York should move on from him.

Nevertheless, Week 4 changed Namath’s perspective. After witnessing Wilson’s impressive performance against the Chiefs, where he even outperformed Patrick Mahomes, the former quarterback came to Zach’s defense and showed his support for him.

“I said it. I take it back. I hope he stays for 10 years.” Namath said, via Michael Kay. “As a fan, you get really frustrated. I didn’t think for a minute they were going to get rid of him. Of course, they’re gonna stick with him. And he’s going to improve. Hopefully he’ll keep improving, and hopefully we’ll start winning games.”

Which Super Bowl did Joe Namath won?

Joe Namath won the Super Bowl III as the quarterback of the New York Jets. He also was the MVP of that game.