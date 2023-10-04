Only a few months ago, Patrick Mahomes was celebrating his second Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs. Therefore, all eyes were on them ahead of the 2023 NFL season, but they’ve left a lot to be desired so far.

Yes, Andy Reid’s men still have a winning record, and yes, they are also in control of the AFC West. But it’s safe to say their offense has plenty of work to do regardless.

Except for the home win over the Bears, the Chiefs have struggled to make a significant difference on the scoreboard. Many blame the receiver corps for their shortcomings, but Mahomes takes full responsibility.

Mahomes says he needs to play better for Chiefs offense to improve

“If I start playing better, everybody will start playing better,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I missed some opportunities throughout the game and so I’ve just got to put us in better positions and [start] making better decisions so that the guys can go out there and work for me and make plays down the field.”

The Chiefs wide receiver room has yet to step up this season. Justin Watson leads the team in receiving yards, and he only produced 163. Travis Kelce, Mahomes’ primary target with 17 catches, recorded 155 yards.

Mahomes, meanwhile, has only completed 64.3% of his passes (ranks 21st in the league). The Chiefs have room for improvement, but it will take more than just their quarterback to improve their offensive stats.

Who plays the Chiefs in Week 5?

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on Sunday, October 8, when they take on the Vikings in Minnesota.