Insider shares why Titans fired Brian Callahan mid-season

The Tennessee Titans became the first team to fire its head coach in the 2025 NFL season. The AFC South squad would be the worst team in the league if the New York Jets didn’t exist.

Brian Callahan was released after a 1-5 start to the season and a 4-19 overall record in front of the Titans. Cam Ward couldn’t save the coach’s job, as he didn’t show much improvement under the former Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator.

While his seat appeared to be getting hotter by the week, not many thought the Titans would pull the plug on Callahan this soon. The decision was surprising for many, but the front office reportedly grew frustrated with the lack of improvement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Schultz on why the Titans fired Brian Callahan

NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared his two cents on this decision. He took to X to explain that the Titans were disappointed by the lack of improvement and direction the team showed during this period.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan

Advertisement

“It’s my understanding that the #Titans’ intention as of a couple of weeks ago was to keep Brian Callahan through the end of the season and then make a decision. They did not want to make an in-season change. But it spiraled out of control — things felt off, there were head-scratching moves, no true direction or improvement — and they made the switch today,” he said.

Advertisement

Tennessee will return to action on Sunday against the New England Patriots. They will clash against their former head coach, who is leading New England to a 4-2 start and making that team fun to watch.