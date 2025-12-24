Amid heated rift with Ravens, Lamar Jackson reportedly hints at NFL team he wants to play for

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been through the wringer in the 2025 NFL season. With the two-time MVP battling injuries all year long, John Harbaugh’s side has struggled to be consistent and the 7-8 record clearly reflects that. Now, reports suggest the two sides aren’t seeing eye-to-eye, and there is one organization who could be poised to make a move for the South Florida native.

Coming off a 2024 NFL season in which many fans believe Jackson was snubbed of his third career MVP award—and a back-to-back honor—Lamar has been underwhelming in 2025. The former first-round selection has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries, and that has truly tested Baltimore’s patience.

According to reports, the Ravens are now running short on tolerance for their quarterback’s shortcomings. Jackson has his fair share of reproaches toward the franchise as well. Apparently, the two sides are closer than ever to going at each other’s throats, as they can’t find common ground in contract renegotiations. With chaos looming on the horizon, a report suggests Jackson has one preferred destination in the NFL: the Miami Dolphins.

“The Ravens should look at possible trades, which could net them two or three first-round draft picks. Jackson, a South Florida native, would love to play in Miami, where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is no longer the starter,” as reported by The Baltimore Sun’s Mike Preston.

Lamar Jackson against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami is in need of a QB

The Phins have long flirted with him but could really use a bona fide franchise quarterback right now. Tua Tagovailoa’s days as an NFL starter are seemingly numbered. Miami will test out Quinn Ewers in the final weeks of the season, but the Texas Longhorns alumni hasn’t looked like a long-term answer.

Adding Jackson to the equation might solve many issues for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins, but it would bring other troubles of its own. Mainly, the Phins would have to figure out a way to allocate both Jackson’s $74.5 million cap hit in the 2026 season and Tagovailoa’s $54.6 million.

Needless to say, that’d be downright impossible unless the Ravens and Dolphins agree to help out one another—which would virtually drown both teams in cap penalties—or they get some help from a third party in the league.