Bills provide key update on Josh Allen’s injury ahead of crucial game vs Eagles

Josh Allen is the cornerstone of the Buffalo Bills, making his availability crucial as the team prepares for its upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. After dealing with a foot injury, the Bills have now provided an encouraging update on the quarterback’s status.

Allen suffered the injury during Buffalo’s narrow Week 16 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Fortunately for the Bills, the issue does not appear to be serious. Allen was spotted at practice on Wednesday, offering optimism about his availability.

The Bills listed Allen as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 18. While the session was a walkthrough, the team still released estimated participation levels as part of its standard injury report.

Who else is injured for the Bills?

Buffalo is currently dealing with several injury concerns across the roster. Defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), tight ends Dalton Kincaid (knee) and Dawson Knox (knee) are just some of the players who were all listed as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice.

In addition to Allen’s status, the Bills are closely monitoring the health of tight ends Kincaid and Knox. Both have been key contributors to the offense and remain questionable heading into the game against Philadelphia.

If neither is able to play, Jackson Hawes would be Buffalo’s only healthy tight end. The third-string option has recorded 15 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns this season—solid production given his role.

For now, the Bills appear cautiously optimistic about Allen, but his practice status over the coming days will be critical in determining his availability for Sunday’s game.

What happens if the Bills defeat the Eagles in Week 17?

The Buffalo Bills face a challenging matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles. While both teams have already secured playoff spots, every remaining win is critical as they battle for improved seeding in the postseason.

Buffalo currently sits as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The Bills are still mathematically alive in the AFC East race, but winning the division would require the New England Patriots to lose.

If that scenario doesn’t unfold, Buffalo can still target the No. 5 seed, which is currently held by the Los Angeles Chargers. To move up, the Bills would need the Chargers to lose at least one game while Buffalo wins out to close the regular season.