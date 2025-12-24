Red Sox’s youngster owed $50 million emerges as trade candidate amidst Alex Bregman’s uncertain MLB future

Only a quick look at the Boston Red Sox tells the story: they are buyers in the MLB offseason. However, they could be looking to sell before being able to spend accordingly—more specifically on Alex Bregman. On that note, Boston might have slid a name in negotiations with other organizations.

The Red Sox are leaving no stone unturned in their attempt to retain Bregman. After the star third baseman opted out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $120 million deal, Boston has been tasked with a mission: stopping him from signing elsewhere.

That’s easier said than done, and the Red Sox know it. With that in mind, Boston has reportedly begun shopping young pitcher Brayan Bello. Bello’s contract guarantees that he must be paid $50.5 million over the next four MLB seasons. In more ways than one, shipping him away could get the Red Sox out of the pickle they are currently in.

“On another front, a rival executive said Monday the Red Sox have ‘quietly shopped’ right-hander Brayan Bello, a characterization a person briefed on Boston’s conversations disputed. That person, however, said Bello’s name often surfaces when teams ask about the Red Sox’s young pitching,” as reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon.

Bello’s stats

Although Bello’s numbers don’t pop out of the stat sheet, he did put up a strong production during the 2026 MLB campaign. In his fourth year in the league, Bello recorded 11 wins and 9 losses, a 3.35 ERA, 124 strikeouts, and a 1.24 WHIP.

Though he registered the best ERA of his career, it’s still a work in progress, as he has averaged a 4.09 mark since entering the league. The Red Sox acknowledge the rising potential, but they see it as a negotiating chip rather than a cornerstone for the future.