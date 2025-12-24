Andy Reid spoke about the Chiefs’ move in 2031, leaving Arrowhead Stadium. The head coach admitted that it should not be a major problem for fans, as they will continue to remain very close to the people of Kansas and Missouri.

“I think it’s phenomenal news. I went through this in Philadelphia where we had one of these deals. It doesn’t matter if it’s here or Kansas. We’re not moving to Florida. I mean, we’re right here. So, we’ve always had Kansas people come here and to the Missouri side, and it’ll be likewise the other way. That’s the beautiful thing about it. Plus, it’ll be a beautiful facility. The fans will be very proud of it. It’ll be definitely loud. Those will be exciting times there.”

The decision by the Kansas City Chiefs has been widely questioned, as fans argue that the entire tradition of Arrowhead cannot simply be erased overnight, along with what it meant to play outdoors during the playoffs. This was something that gave Patrick Mahomes an advantage in several of his runs to the Super Bowl.

Why are the Kansas City Chiefs moving out of Missouri?

The Chiefs are moving out of Missouri because they secured a better financial agreement with the state of Kansas to fund the construction of a new stadium. That is the reason they decided to leave Arrowhead Stadium.

Will the new Chiefs stadium be a dome?

Yes. The new Chiefs stadium will be a dome and will have an approximate capacity of 65,000 seats. The goal of the Hunt family is that, with a modern venue, they can host big events such as the Super Bowl.

