Trending topics:
NFL

Andy Reid gets real on Chiefs final decision between Kansas and Missouri for new stadium

Andy Reid spoke about the major debate that has been generated after the Chiefs announced that they would leave Arrowhead Stadium in 2031.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid spoke about the Chiefs’ move in 2031, leaving Arrowhead Stadium. The head coach admitted that it should not be a major problem for fans, as they will continue to remain very close to the people of Kansas and Missouri.

“I think it’s phenomenal news. I went through this in Philadelphia where we had one of these deals. It doesn’t matter if it’s here or Kansas. We’re not moving to Florida. I mean, we’re right here. So, we’ve always had Kansas people come here and to the Missouri side, and it’ll be likewise the other way. That’s the beautiful thing about it. Plus, it’ll be a beautiful facility. The fans will be very proud of it. It’ll be definitely loud. Those will be exciting times there.”

The decision by the Kansas City Chiefs has been widely questioned, as fans argue that the entire tradition of Arrowhead cannot simply be erased overnight, along with what it meant to play outdoors during the playoffs. This was something that gave Patrick Mahomes an advantage in several of his runs to the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Why are the Kansas City Chiefs moving out of Missouri?

The Chiefs are moving out of Missouri because they secured a better financial agreement with the state of Kansas to fund the construction of a new stadium. That is the reason they decided to leave Arrowhead Stadium.

Will the new Chiefs stadium be a dome?

Yes. The new Chiefs stadium will be a dome and will have an approximate capacity of 65,000 seats. The goal of the Hunt family is that, with a modern venue, they can host big events such as the Super Bowl.

Advertisement
Andy Reid sends clear message about Chiefs new starting QB after losing Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew due to injury

see also

Andy Reid sends clear message about Chiefs new starting QB after losing Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew due to injury

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Andy Reid confirms key Patrick Mahomes injury update for Chiefs QB
NFL

Andy Reid confirms key Patrick Mahomes injury update for Chiefs QB

Andy Reid's Chiefs send controversial message on Arrowhead Stadium
NFL

Andy Reid's Chiefs send controversial message on Arrowhead Stadium

Andy Reid makes tough admission about Chiefs QB play and offense after Shane Buechele signing
NFL

Andy Reid makes tough admission about Chiefs QB play and offense after Shane Buechele signing

NY Yankees resorting to temporary All-Star hire to fill key position
MLB

NY Yankees resorting to temporary All-Star hire to fill key position

Better Collective Logo