The New York Yankees have yet to make a splash in the MLB offseason. Coming off a somewhat disappointing campaign, many expected the Pinstripes to go all in ahead of the 2026 season. However, that hasn’t been the case. Now, a report suggests New York might be after a temporary patch rather than a long-term solution to aid the lack of bona fide starting pitchers on the active lineup.

With Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Carlos Rodon out to start the 2026 MLB season, Max Fried is being left out to dry by the Yankees’ front office. That could all change as there is still time for New York to shakeup its roster and bullpen. Still, most signs suggest the Bronx Bombers are focusing on other positions at the moment.

Obviously, re-signing Cody Bellinger holds priority, with rumors hinting the Yankees have developed a strategy if he doesn’t re-sign. Still, surrounding Fried with another star pitcher could prove to be just as paramount.

On that note, a report indicates the Yankees could be after former Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Lorenzen, looking for him to fill the position before Cole, Schmidt, and Rodon return to the mound at Yankee Stadium. Lorenzen is currently unsigned for the 2026 MLB campaign.

Michael Lorenzen in action for the KC Royals

Lorenzen could help out Yankees

“The New York Yankees are in the position of needing a bridge starter, essentially, until Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodon can recover from injuries. Lorenzen isn’t the sexiest option, but he has the pedigree to warrant consideration,” as stated by FanSided’s Christopher Kline.

“Better yet: He’s an experienced reliever and can transition to the bullpen as needed. New York can figure out which role suits him best at this stage.”

Lorenzen’s numbers in 2025

What started off smoothly turned out to be a rocky year as Lorenzen struggled to end the season. As a result, the 33-year-old pitcher—named to the All-Star Game in 2023—posted a 7-11 record. Moreover, he registered a 4.64 ERA, 127 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.33 over 141 innings pitched.

Cole’s uncertain production in 2026

The Yankees are set to face much uncertainty by the time Opening Day 2026 comes around in the spring. Cole is recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

According to a report from CBS News back in October 2024, about 35% of active MLB pitchers had undergone the procedure—in which a partially or fully torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on the medial side of the elbow is replaced with a tendon.

Regardless, it’s still a risky surgery that casts doubt on a pitcher’s production in the seasons following the medical intervention. With that in mind, it might be wise for New York to acquire pitching help in case Cole—35—regresses next season.

