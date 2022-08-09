Rodgers' recent confession about hallucinogen use in Latin America could become a ticking time bomb at the start of the NFL regular season, but it looks like he's safe for now.

The 2022-2023 NFL season hasn't started yet and there are already a couple of controversial topics in the headlines and one is related to the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers due to a recent confession by the quarterback about his 2020 trip to Peru.

For now, fans must settle for the NFL preseason that begins on August 4 and lasts most of the month until Sunday, August 28. The regular season begins on September 9 and the Packers' first game will be against the Vikings on September 11.

Matt LaFleur knows this season could be better than the last as Rodgers is in good shape and new roster players could lead the team to the playoffs. But there is still a lot to analyze during the regular season.

Is Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca usage legal or illegal?

The National Football League is strict about drugs and other illegal substances, especially when a player is outed in a public and notorious way. But the good news is that the NFL does not consider the use of ayahuasca to be illegal or a performance-enhancing substance.

Aaron Rodgers took ayahuasca in 2020 during a trip to Peru before the start of the regular season. So far no Packers staff, executive or any other member has mentioned anything about it, but Matt LaFleur addressed that situation with a little phrase: "I really haven't given it much thought at all."

The whole thing was revealed by Rodgers in a conversation on The Aubrey Marcus Podcast, he said that ayahuasca helped him achieve great things that year referring to his fourth MVP award with the Packers.