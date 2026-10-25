Why isn’t Emeka Egbuka playing today for Buccaneers vs Panthers in 2026 NFL Week 7?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers without Emeka Egbuka in the lineup.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tough divisional matchup ahead against the Carolina Panthers, made even more challenging by a visit to the always-difficult Bank of America Stadium. On top of that, they will have to face this opponent without Emeka Egbuka on offense, as he has been ruled out due to injury.

What exactly is keeping Todd Bowles’ No. 1 receiver sidelined? A foot issue and a concussion were enough to keep him out, as the team opted not to take any risks. Now, the Buccaneers will have to turn to other options to get the job done.

The good news is that Baker Mayfield will play in this game after recovering from his thumb injury. The Bucs desperately need a win to get their season back on track.

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Passing options for Mayfield

There’s no doubt that Egbuka’s absence could be a major blow to a team that relies heavily on its passing game. Even so, the Bucs have other well-known options who can step up and help them get the job done against the Panthers.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during warmups.

Ted Hurst III and Chris Godwin Jr. appear to be the top alternatives in the passing attack. Further down the depth chart are David Sills V, Tez Johnson, and Kameron Johnson.

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How much do the Bucs lose without Egbuka?

Through the first six games of the 2026 season, Egbuka has quickly turned into Tampa Bay’s safety valve and top target, hauling in 28 receptions for 240 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown on the ground.

He’s been the primary safety net for the offense—just look at Week 6, where he was peppered with a huge 16 targets against Pittsburgh. Without his elite ability to move the chains and command high volume, the Bucs lose their most consistent pass-catcher ahead of a crucial divisional matchup.

Key takeaways

Emeka Egbuka has been ruled out against the Panthers due to foot and concussion injuries.

out against the Panthers due to foot and concussion injuries. Baker Mayfield will play for the Buccaneers after recovering from a right thumb injury.

for the Buccaneers after recovering from a right thumb injury. Emeka Egbuka recorded 28 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns through six games.