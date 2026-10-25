Is Baker Mayfield playing today for Buccaneers vs Panthers in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

Baker Mayfield is officially returning today with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield will play today for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran signal-caller returns to action at Bank of America Stadium for a vital Week 7 NFC South divisional clash after missing the past three games due to a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

Mayfield suffered the injury during Tampa Bay’s Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. While initial concerns lingered over potential ligament and tendon damage, rehab enabled Mayfield to avoid surgery and log full practice participation throughout the week. To protect the thumb and assist his grip, Mayfield will wear a specially designed, metal-reinforced glove crafted with assistance from the Tampa Bay Rays’ training staff.

Rookie backup Jalon Daniels stepped up under center over the last three weeks, delivering a solid operational performance in Mayfield’s absence. However, with Tampa Bay entering a crucial divisional stretch, head coach Todd Bowles reinstated Mayfield to the primary QB1 role the moment medical staff cleared him for game action.

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Who is Bucs starting QB?

Baker Mayfield is the Bucs’ starting quarterback and Jalon Daniels will be the backup against the Carolina Panthers. Tampa cannot lose more ground in a wide open NFC South.

While adapting to playing with a protective glove presents a minor adjustment, Mayfield expressed complete confidence regarding his ability to grip and throw the football effectively.

If Mayfield stays protected in the pocket and avoids further impact on his right hand, his presence gives Tampa Bay its strongest path to securing a decisive divisional victory.

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Key takeaways