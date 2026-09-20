Is Chris Olave playing today for Saints vs Ravens in 2026 NFL Week 2?

Chris Olave's New Orleans Saints travel to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints opened their 2026 NFL season with a narrow loss, making it important for them to get back on the winning track against the Baltimore Ravens. While Chris Olave was listed as questionable on the NFL’s official website, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the wide receiver is expected to be available to Kellen Moore.

The Saints’ coaching staff is encouraged by the possibility of having as many players available as possible for this game. Ian Rapoport also reported on X that Chase Young is expected to suit up against the Ravens.

While traveling to Baltimore is always a challenging proposition, the New Orleans Saints have plenty of reasons to believe they can come away with a win. Having their star players available could be the key to making that happen.

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What injury is Chris Olave dealing with?

Chris Olave is currently dealing with a hamstring issue that popped up midway through practice ahead of Week 2. After going full speed early in the week, he tweaked his hammy during Thursday’s session and had to step back as a limited participant, which immediately landed him on the injury report with a questionable tag.

Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints plays against the Detroit Lions.

While the Saints treated the move mostly as a precautionary measure to avoid making it worse, hamstring strains are notoriously tricky for explosive receivers who rely on quick cuts and top-end speed, so the training staff monitored his workload closely before giving him the full green light.

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Olave’s impact on the Saints

Olave is the absolute engine of the Saints’ passing game, serving as the undisputed top target who fundamentally dictates how opposing secondary schemes adjust. In the Week 1 shootout against the Detroit Lions, he put that elite focal-point role on full display by commanding a team-high 13 targets, hauling in 10 receptions for a massive 182 receiving yards.

When he’s on the field, his crisp route-running and ability to stretch coverage high-low open up the entire playbook—making his health status crucial for keeping the offense operating at an explosive level rather than getting bogged down.