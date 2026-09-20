Why isn’t Zay Flowers playing today for Ravens vs Saints in Week 2 of 2026 NFL season?

The Baltimore Ravens will play against the Saints with a big absence on offense. Find out why Zay Flowers isn't available.

Zay Flowers won’t play today for the Baltimore Ravens against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. The star wide receiver has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury suffered during Baltimore’s explosive season-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Flowers was spectacular before suffering the injury against Indianapolis, finishing the first half with five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. His absence therefore represents a significant blow to a Ravens offense that looked extremely dangerous with Lamar Jackson leading the way in Week 1.

The good news for Baltimore is that Flowers’ injury is not currently viewed as a major long-term problem. He returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity and was considered close to playing against New Orleans, but the Ravens ultimately decided not to rush their top receiver and ruled him out.

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When will Zay Flowers return from injury with Ravens?

Zay Flowers could have a chance to return next week when the Ravens travel to Brazil to face the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Jesse Minter has described the receiver as day-to-day, and his return to practice before the Saints game is an encouraging sign that the hamstring issue could be relatively short-lived.

Baltimore will nevertheless be cautious with Flowers after he previously missed two weeks during training camp because of a hamstring issue. The Ravens clearly do not want to risk turning a manageable injury into a lingering problem this early in the season.

With Flowers unavailable against New Orleans, Rashod Bateman will move into the top receiver role for Lamar Jackson. Bateman did not record a reception in Week 1, but he now has an opportunity to become a major factor while Flowers watches from the sideline.

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Bateman could be especially important because Baltimore’s offense was so explosive with Flowers against Indianapolis. If he can provide a reliable target for Jackson against the Saints, the Ravens could maintain much of their offensive threat until Flowers is ready to return, potentially as soon as Week 3 against the Cowboys.