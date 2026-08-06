Jonathan Taylor signs contract extension with Colts: How does his deal compare to the NFL’s highest-paid RBs?

Jonathan Taylor has landed one of the richest running back contracts in NFL history.

The Indianapolis Colts have locked up one of the league’s premier running backs, agreeing to a lucrative contract extension with Jonathan Taylor ahead of the 2026 season.

Taylor has remained one of the focal points of Indianapolis’ offense and now receives a new deal that cements his place among the NFL’s highest-paid players at his position.

The agreement comes shortly after another blockbuster running back extension reshaped the market, making Taylor’s new contract one of the biggest stories of the offseason.

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Jonathan Taylor contract details

According to Adam Schefter, Jonathan Taylor’s extension is worth up to $47 million. “Another big running back deal: three-time Pro-Bowl RB Jonathan Taylor and the Colts reached agreement today on a two-year, $44 million extension worth up to $47 million that includes $39 million guaranteed.”

How does Jonathan Taylor’s contract compare to other top running backs?

Jonathan Taylor’s new deal makes him the third-largest running back contract in NFL history. Only Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley have larger overall contracts at the position, while Taylor now ranks among the league’s highest annual earners.

By average annual value, the NFL’s top running back contracts are:

Bijan Robinson — $22.25 million per year

— $22.25 million per year Jonathan Taylor — $22 million per year

— $22 million per year Saquon Barkley — $20.6 million per year

— $20.6 million per year De’Von Achane — $16 million per year

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With the running back market continuing to rise, Taylor’s extension reinforces his status as one of the NFL’s elite playmakers while ensuring the Colts retain one of the league’s most dynamic offensive weapons.