Colts’ Daniel Jones takes a major step in recovery amid Anthony Richardson’s trade request

Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles tendon late in the 2025 season, right as he was reaching the peak of his career revival. Now, he is eyeing a Week 1 return, which would provide massive relief for the Indianapolis Colts as they navigate Anthony Richardson’s unresolved trade request.

As the Colts kick off their voluntary offseason program, the definitive question in Indy is whether Jones will be medically cleared for the 2026 season opener. In the eyes of the veteran quarterback—who was spotted throwing at OTAs less than six months post-surgery—the answer is a resounding yes.

“Definitely still work to be done and progress to be made,” Jones said, via The Athletic’s James Boyd. “So, I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder. And progress, kind of, according to the program.”

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The Colts need Daniel Jones healthy

Daniel Jones, in the flesh, nearly six months out from an Achilles tear. pic.twitter.com/c1qnusexec — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 27, 2026

When Daniel Jones went down in Week 14 last year, Indianapolis’ postseason aspirations suffered a devastating blow. The quarterback had been putting together a spectacular campaign, leading the team to an 8–5 record in his starts while throwing for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions. The front office made their commitment to him clear this spring, locking him down with a new two-year, $88 million contract.

At the time of Jones’ injury, former first-round pick Anthony Richardson, who the Colts declined to exercise his fifth-year option, was already sidelined with a fractured orbital bone sustained in a freak pregame warm-up accident. Now, Richardson’s future in Indianapolis is incredibly murky after his camp requested permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason.

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If Richardson is eventually dealt, the Colts’ backup duties will fall squarely on Riley Leonard, with Seth Henigan serving as an additional developmental depth option. While Leonard is currently competing to lock down the true QB2 spot, he could easily find himself thrust into the starting lineup for Week 1 against the Ravens if Jones encounters any late-summer setbacks in his rehabilitation.

Will Anthony Richardson leave this offseason?

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft has concluded, finding a premium trade package for Anthony Richardson has become significantly more challenging. Most quarterback-needy franchises settled their rooms during free agency and draft weekend, leaving a very quiet market for the young signal-caller.

However, a trade could still realistically materialize later this summer due to unique contract mechanics. Any team trading for Richardson before August 1 would owe him a $5.385 million cap hit for 2026. If a deal takes place after his August 1 roster bonus is paid out by Indy, his remaining salary drops to a mere $1.145 million.

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For now, Richardson has chosen not to hold out. He reported to voluntary workouts and is currently taking the lion’s share of first-team reps while Jones is limited to individual passing drills. Whether Richardson embraces his role as an elite insurance policy or forces his way to a new franchise, his presence guarantees a high-stakes summer in Indianapolis.